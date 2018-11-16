Barcelona basilica never had building permission

THE iconic Sagrada Familia basilica, in Barcelona, has agreed to pay 36m euros to authorities, having been under construction for more than 130 years without a building permit!

Spanish architect Antoni Gaudi’s famous building has actually been in the process of being built for 136 years. But it has had no official oversight or permit, from the local council or regional government.

Also, the cathedral is not listed in the property registry, and, since 1995, has been marked only as an empty plot, belonging to the diocese of Barcelona, according to Spanish newspaper El Pais.

In 2015, the construction board and Barcelona Mayor Ada Colau began negotiating to regulate the building and licence payments.

Over the next decade, the basilica’s money will fund improvements to public transport and access to the monument, as well as assisting the local neighbourhood.

The Mayor said that by next year, its status should become regularised. “Today, the Sagrada Familia and Barcelona City Council signed an agreement to begin the procedures to obtain the works licence of the Antoni Gaudi project,” the basilica’s Twitter account posted.

El Pais reports that the lack of oversight has seen some building anomalies, including the eight columns, which were found to have been built up to 50cm across the pavement in 2007.

The UNESCO World Heritage Site is scheduled to be completed in 2026, exactly 100 years after the death of its architect. It attracts 4.5 million annual visitors, which is an average of 12,000 people daily.