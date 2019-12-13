VIEW WHOLE
NEWSPAPER
ONLINE

Banksy’s tribute to homeless, at this time of year

BANKSY’S new creation, a stunning artwork, depicts a poignant message about homelessness this Christmas.

The painted mural appeared yesterday (Thursday) on a brick wall in Birmingham’s Jewellery Quarter.

And a video the fabled artist posted on his Instagram page tells an emotional story of a homeless man called Ryan.

As Birmingham live reports, Ryan has a drink in the footage and settles down on the bench by the wall.

The camera pans outwards and show a pair of reindeers, appearing to spirit him away into the star-filled sky.

It is believed that Banksy disguised himself as a workman to complete the installation.

Martin Clarke, a jeweller at nearby Vault 88, said: “I saw a small tent with a couple lads in high-vis vests early in the morning last Friday. I thought they were from the council and were just doing a bit of upkeep.

“About half-six, I looked out the window and the tent had gone, as had the lads. Then I saw it. I thought it was great. We weren’t sure what it was at first, or who did it, but we had a good idea.”

And a message on the fabled artist’s instagram said: “God bless Birmingham. In the 20 minutes we filmed Ryan on this bench, passers-by gave him a hot drink, two chocolate bars and a lighter, without him ever asking for anything. #Banksy.”

Other business owners and twitter-users shared their joy. Phil Simpkin, manager of the Stone Room, said: “It’s fantastic for the area, and a big boost. Hopefully, more people will come to the Jewellery Quarter to see the mural.”

Stand Agency tweeted: “Drawing attention to homelessness this #Christmas in Birmingham in his trademark hard-hitting fashion.

“It’s also heart-warming to hear about the kindness and generosity of people walking past, as this was being filmed.”

Another account said: “God Bless #Birmingham #Banksy highlights #homelessness.”

Banksy is an anonymous, England-based street artist, vandal, political activist, and film director, active since the 1990s.

 

 

 

 

 

Short URL: http://www.canarianweekly.com/?p=51400

Posted by on Dec 13 2019. Filed under Local News. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. Both comments and pings are currently closed.

Comments are closed

Recent Entries

Featured Links

Search Archive

Search by Date
Search by Category
Search with Google

LATEST NEWS

Log in | Designed by SortedSites