Banksy’s tribute to homeless, at this time of year

BANKSY’S new creation, a stunning artwork, depicts a poignant message about homelessness this Christmas.

The painted mural appeared yesterday (Thursday) on a brick wall in Birmingham’s Jewellery Quarter.

And a video the fabled artist posted on his Instagram page tells an emotional story of a homeless man called Ryan.

As Birmingham live reports, Ryan has a drink in the footage and settles down on the bench by the wall.

The camera pans outwards and show a pair of reindeers, appearing to spirit him away into the star-filled sky.

It is believed that Banksy disguised himself as a workman to complete the installation.

Martin Clarke, a jeweller at nearby Vault 88, said: “I saw a small tent with a couple lads in high-vis vests early in the morning last Friday. I thought they were from the council and were just doing a bit of upkeep.

“About half-six, I looked out the window and the tent had gone, as had the lads. Then I saw it. I thought it was great. We weren’t sure what it was at first, or who did it, but we had a good idea.”

And a message on the fabled artist’s instagram said: “God bless Birmingham. In the 20 minutes we filmed Ryan on this bench, passers-by gave him a hot drink, two chocolate bars and a lighter, without him ever asking for anything. #Banksy.”

Other business owners and twitter-users shared their joy. Phil Simpkin, manager of the Stone Room, said: “It’s fantastic for the area, and a big boost. Hopefully, more people will come to the Jewellery Quarter to see the mural.”

Stand Agency tweeted: “Drawing attention to homelessness this #Christmas in Birmingham in his trademark hard-hitting fashion.

“It’s also heart-warming to hear about the kindness and generosity of people walking past, as this was being filmed.”

Another account said: “God Bless #Birmingham #Banksy highlights #homelessness.”

Banksy is an anonymous, England-based street artist, vandal, political activist, and film director, active since the 1990s.