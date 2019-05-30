Banana boxes contained record weight of cocaine

POLICE in Sevilla have seized 1,000kg of cocaine, hidden in boxes of bananas, to claim the city’s largest-ever shipment of the drug.

The boxes of fruit, used to smuggle the narcotics in a lorry, are now being kept at the police headquarters.

Three people have so far been arrested following the bust, the volume of which had only ever been seen previously, at sea.

Udyco anti-drug officers from Sevilla, along with Malaga forces, were behind the record raid.

The Specialist agents involved, co-ordinated with the

Anti-drug Prosecutor’s Office of the Campo de Gibraltar.