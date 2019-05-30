VIEW WHOLE
NEWSPAPER
ONLINE

Banana boxes contained record weight of cocaine

POLICE in Sevilla have seized 1,000kg of cocaine, hidden in boxes of bananas, to claim the city’s largest-ever shipment of the drug.

The boxes of fruit, used to smuggle the narcotics in a lorry, are now being kept at the police headquarters.

Three people have so far been arrested following the bust, the volume of which had only ever been seen previously, at sea.

Udyco anti-drug officers from Sevilla, along with Malaga forces, were behind the record raid.

The Specialist agents involved, co-ordinated with the

Anti-drug Prosecutor’s Office of the Campo de Gibraltar.

 

Short URL: http://www.canarianweekly.com/?p=47892

Posted by on May 30 2019. Filed under Local News. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. Both comments and pings are currently closed.

Comments are closed

Recent Entries

Featured Links

Search Archive

Search by Date
Search by Category
Search with Google

LATEST NEWS

Log in | Designed by SortedSites