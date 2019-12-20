Baggage fees are now up in the air with Aer Lingus!

OFF on holiday with Aer Lingus? Beware, because bags could cost double! The price for taking two suitcases to Tenerife and back is now an eye-watering 240 euros.

Holiday-makers travelling to the island have seen their baggage fees more than double. Families jetting to the popular holiday destination, along with other locations, including Corfu and Lanzarote, are being hammered with higher baggage fees, passengers flying with Aer Lingus having to pay €35 extra per 20kg for each leg of their trip, meaning an added €70 for a return flight.

A family bringing a 20kg bag to Tenerife and back over the Easter holidays will have to pay €110, compared with €40 at the same time last year. And the cost for a couple taking two 25kg suitcases there and back will be €240, which adds up to €60 per case, per person, each way.

Aer Lingus has scrapped its baggage-fee structure for Europe, which was previously differentiated between high and low-season fees.

However, the cost of checked baggage is now determined by the distance travelled, with three categories: Near (UK, Cork, Amsterdam), Mid (Berlin, Palma, Venice) and Far (Lanzarote, Gran Canaria, Tenerife).

The biggest losers are those who usually travel to mainland Europe during the “low season”, between October and May.

Those booking return flights to the likes of London, Liverpool or Edinburgh during the “high season” in the summer months and Christmas period, will see savings of between €10 to €20.

If someone is travelling to Rome (“mid” location) on a return trip next May, a 20kg bag will cost €80, while last year it would have cost €40.

Aer Lingus admitted to the Irish Daily Mail that people travelling to a number of European destinations will incur “higher baggage fees”, the new structure in place for bookings made from last Tuesday.

A statement from the airline said: “Aer Lingus can confirm that, towards the end of 2016, we changed our baggage-fee structure in that the cost of checked baggage is now determined by the distance travelled, and there are three categories: near, mid and far.

“New baggage fees have been introduced for bookings made from March 28th onwards, and for any baggage fees paid after that date, at airports and via our call centre.

“While guests travelling to mid and far destinations incur higher baggage fees, guests travelling to near destinations, in fact, are paying 40% less, when compared with baggage fees at the same time last year.”

Anyone booking flights for a return trip to London next June will pay €50 for a 20kg bag, while in June 2016 (“high season”), they would have paid €70.

Dermot Jewell, of the Consumers’ Association of Ireland, said a majority of those travelling to these “near” destinations wouldn’t be making the savings, however, as most make use of the free cabin-baggage allowance.

Aer Lingus currently allows people to carry a 10kg bag (55cm x 40cm x 24cm), as well as either a small handbag, laptop, duty free or baby-changing bag.

Mr Jewell told the Mail: “You can’t help but feel that this is the strategy. They were not making money on the near travel venues, so, therefore, they simply put a year-long increase on everything else, which you cannot escape.”

He added: “Aer Lingus are suggesting that there’s an element of balancing in the way they’ve adjusted the prices, but I think, realistically, that two things are key.

“One is the fact that this is a full price increase, not seasonal, and that serves across the board at all times, with anybody wishing to travel to either one of the mid or long areas. “Clearly, with such levels of increase to those mid or far away destinations, this is no more than a fairly hefty price increase, in general terms.”

Those travelling during the “high season” to destinations in the mid and far destinations this coming summer, will also see increases, though not as large as booking during the “low season”.

“If someone is travelling to Malaga (“mid” location) on a return trip next July, a 20kg bag will cost €80, while last year this would have cost €70.

“A family travelling to the same destination next summer, who would likely need a 40kg baggage allowance, will pay €140 for return flights, while last year, they would have paid €130.

“Anyone hoping to jet off to Corfu, Dubrovnik or Spit on a return flight in August, will pay €100 for a 15kg bag, €110 for a 20kg bag and €120 for a 25kg bag.

“Those travelling to the same destinations in August 2016 would have paid €50 for a 15kg bag, €70 for a 20kg bag and €80 for a 25kg bag.”

For transatlantic flights, Aer Lingus allows passengers to carry one bag free of charge, weighing up to 23kg, with any subsequent baggage €150 per bag, both ways.