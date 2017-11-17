We’re backing campaign against domestic violence

ADEJE’S Department of Equality Politics has added its support to the Canarian Equality Institute campaign to counter domestic and gender violence.

The campaign slogan is, “If you don’t think like him, REACT. Pick equality”, with the aim of reinforcing relationships built on equality and mutual respect between men and women.

It also underlines the reality of alternative forms of masculinity, promoting a peaceful resolution to conflict, rejecting domination and control as acceptable forms of behaviour in inter-personal relationships, and the benefits of a relationship built and based on equality between the sexes.

Councillor Carmen Lucía Rodríguez, who presides over the department, said: “We are delighted to support this campaign because the message being transmitted by the Canarian Equality Institute is also our message.”

Of the campaign, she stressed that it was launched to combat all forms of machismo.

The Equality Department is also running a series of events during the coming week, in the lead-up to next Saturday (25th Nov), which is International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women.

Included is a literacy course for women in the Costa Adeje Tourism Development Centre (CDTCA), from Monday (20th Nov) until 1st December, an art exhibition in the Cultural Centre, from Monday (21st Nov) to Tuesday (28th) Nov), and a series of events and films for secondary-school students.

And next Friday (24th Nov), there will be a reading of Adeje Council’s manifesto against gender violence, as well as a minute’s silence on the steps of the Town Hall, in memory of all those who have died as a result of violent behaviour.

Secondary-school students, who have taken part in the annual short-story competition on the theme, will also find out who has won the main prize.

Other related activities include an “inter-generational” walk from Ifonche to La Quinta, and related workshops.