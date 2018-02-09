Baby heart transplant is a Spanish milestone

A HEART transplant for a five-month-old baby has been successfully carried out in Madrid, which puts Spain alongside the UK and Germany as the only European countries to perform this complicated procedure.

The operation was carried out at the Gregorio Maranon Hospital, despite the donor and child having incompatible blood types.

Hospital spokesperson Dr Manuela Camino said it took four hours, and that tiny Carla was recovering well after putting on enough weight to ensure the operation was not life-threatening.

She added: “From now on, babies less than a year old must have sufficient weight in order to have a transplant operation.”