Baby Guanche remains found in Tenerife cave

A HUNTER and his cameraman pal were exploring caves last February, looking for an Albino spider to photograph, when they stumbled across the skulls of two new-born Guanche babies, hidden in a large crack in the wall,

Domingo the hunter, and his friend, Sergio, told the press about their discovery on Tuesday, in great detail, of their feelings the moment they came across the tiny skulls, hidden in a crevice behind some carefully-placed rocks in a Guia de Isora cave, on Tenerife’s west coast.

Initially, they thought they were dolls’ heads, until they inspected further and discovered human remains, wrapped in some type of animal skin.

They then realised what they had come across because they were typical of an aboriginal funeral ritual.

Domingo and Sergio hope that their discovery can help to understand the burial ritual performed by the Guanches when their young died.