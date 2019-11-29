Baby born ‘pregnant’ was also carrying identical twin

EARLIER this year, a baby was, apparently, born “pregnant” with her own sibling, and she needed an operation to remove her twin in one of the most bizarre events ever.

Last March, a mother gave birth to a baby girl she named Itzmara, through a caesarean delivery, which is a normal procedure for women. Otherwise, a vaginal birth would put the baby or the mother at risk.

However, just a mere 24 hours later, doctors performed a similar operation on Itzmara herself because she had, apparently, absorbed her twin while they were in the womb, making her “pregnant” as well.

The case was first discovered when the mother, Monica Vega of Barranquilla, Colombia, had an ultrasound while she was seven months into her pregnancy.

Through the ultrasound, the doctors discovered that Vega, apparently, had two umbilical cords inside her.

While one of the umbilical cords connected the baby to the mother, the other, apparently, connected the baby to a mass, which was confirmed to be her parasitic twin.

It was then diagnosed that the baby Itzmara had “fetus in fetu,” which is a rare condition, occurring when the twin is shown to have the malformed body of its identical twin.

From this, the doctors then decided that Itzmara needed to be delivered so a C-section could be performed on her immediately.

Leaving the baby with its parasitic twin risked the twin itself growing and damaging Itzmara’s developing organs.

Thus, Itzmara was given a C-section after Vega gave birth to her. The mass, reportedly, had neither heart nor brain, yet the baby is reported to be in good health following the surgery.

Information from the National Institutes of Health suggests that Itzmara’s case of fetus in fetu is extremely rare… a miracle even, because these circumstances happen just once in around 500,000 births.

However, not all cases of the condition are similar because there are some that develop once the child has grown up… and even some that don’t affect the person, once he or she is an adult.