Baby black swan’s already so special

LORO Parque is celebrating another new arrival, in the shape of a baby black swan, born on the park’s Lake Thai.

It means that the family of black swans, or Cygnus atratus, has been extended. That’s not surprising because these majestic birds have recently laid several eggs, which are the centre of attention for park keepers.

The new chick is perfectly healthy and enjoys everybody’s special attention and affection. The park’s visitors may have already seen him swimming with his family in the beautiful lake, which is home to many species of birds, as well as a variety of vegetation.

And special attention is paid to a group of brightly-coloured Koi carp, which come into direct contact with the swans.

The black swan, or Cygnus atratus, is a species which usually breed during the rainy season, and this time was no different.

These swans normally build a nest using aquatic vegetation, which can measure up to two metres in diameter and one metre in height.

Both parents are responsible for the caring of their offspring, and this period normally lasts nine months, from the moment of hatching.

The birds lay between four and eight eggs, and the incubation lasts between 35-40 days. This process is now in progress, and one of the first results was the new chick’s birth.

As for the appearance of these noble birds, their black feathers contrast significantly with the bright-red colour of their peaks.

They are exclusively herbivores and do not migrate. And, like other swans, are characterised by their monogamy, because they maintain a life-long relationship with their opposite number.

Breeding is a natural animal behaviour, which occurs when all their needs and necessities are fulfilled properly. And this new birth confirms the excellent well-being of these Loro Parque birds.

It is yet another indication of the dedication and efforts of the expert team, who guarantee the finest care for the animals of Loro Parque, which is recognised by TripAdvisor as the Best Zoo in the World.