Be aware of heartworm

Accion del Sol news

A SINGLE bite from an infected mosquito can cause your dog to get heartworm, which will lead to a very slow and painful death.

We can never stress enough the importance of treating your dog with special, monthly drops on the neck, or with a tablet or annual injection, to prevent this occurrence. Over 60% of the dogs that arrive at the refuge test positive for this condition.

This is a very costly and uncomfortable treatment for the dog, but one of utmost importance to prevent pain and suffering to those in our care. We guarantee that every dog has all the necessary injections, microchip, passport and a clean bill of health, before being offered for adoption. We do not charge for adoptions, but donations are welcomed towards the ongoing rising costs of running the refuge.

Assistance required

Please contact us if you can assist in any way on 922 778630. We always need tinned dog-food for our older animals, plus blankets, towels, sheets, dog toys, collars and leads. You can call into the Accion refuge on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday afternoons, from 2-5pm, and Saturdays between 1-4pm.

Find us here

Accion del Sol is situated directly under the Ecological Park (exit 52) on the north-bound TF-1. Head for the giant windmills, and you’ll find us in the buildings on the right-hand side. E-mail the refuge at teneriffa@aktiontier.org or, for further details, visit our Facebook page: action tier Accion del Sol