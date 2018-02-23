‘Attractive’ people banned from TV gambling adverts

THE Spanish Government is launching a crackdown on gambling publicity, banning radio and TV adverts for online betting firms during “children’s” hours,’ which are said to be from 8-9am and 5-8pm.

It is the Treasury’s second attempt at restricting gambling promotions, in the light of youngsters’ rising addictions.

A list of new rules on the first occasion was nipped in the bud in the wake of strong criticism from the sector, and a lack of agreement with other political groups.

Now, the revised laws also prevent betting companies from using celebrities or fictional characters in adverts, “attractive or striking to children”.

The laws also extend to the promotion of football pools and all forms of lottery.