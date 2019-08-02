Assistant school head jailed after illegal sex with teenaged pupils

AN assistant head teacher has been jailed for 12 years for having sex with four teenage girls.

Sean Aldridge, 37, also a PE teacher, got one girl pregnant after forming a relationship with her, but she later lost the baby as a result of a miscarriage.

He used a burner phone, hidden in a jacket pocket in his wardrobe, to groom the girls and hide his criminal activity from his partner.

He also used the codename “Jack” to hide what he was doing, and two of the girls had his number under the name “Jack Ridge”.

Aldridge began grooming pupils at Warblington School, near Havant, Hampshire, in 2007 when he gave a 15-year-old girl his mobile phone number because she was having problems at home.

While out walking with his partner, who was pregnant, he bumped into the girl and later messaged her saying: “You looked nice.”

The relationship started off with kissing in his office, before becoming more sexual, and Prosecutor Robert Bryan said: “The victim said her first sexual encounter was ruined because he kept repeating, ‘I could go to prison for this’.”

They then had sex almost every day, “at any opportunity”, and even after her leavers’ prom, before she became pregnant and had a miscarriage when she was 16.

After she left, he groomed another 15-year-old, again starting with text messages, which led to sex in his office and in his car, in nearby woodland. Aldridge also groomed another two girls when they were just 14.

He was previously reported to police and the school, but there was insufficient evidence because he deleted the messages and told the girls to lie for him.

During his time grooming the girls, he was even promoted to assistant head and Head of Safeguarding at Warblington School. But after a three-week trial, he was found guilty of 25 counts relating to sexual activity with a child.

Detective Inspector Toby Elcock said: “Children attend school expecting they will be safe in the hands of staff, who are in charge of their care.

“Sean Aldridge was trusted, as a professional, to ensure their safety, but he did not. He abused this trust and groomed these young girls into engaging in a wholly-inappropriate, sexual relationship with him.

“He tried to silence them to guarantee his predatory behaviour was never discovered, and for some years he succeeded.”

The inspector said Aldridge had such a hold on the girls, that when contacted by police in 2010 and 2012, two of them refrained from making allegations against him.

He praised the “now-grown women” for finding the bravery to finally speak out, before adding: “They have reclaimed their voices, and today’s guilty verdicts are testament to their courage.”