Aspiring Spanish chef murdered

A MAN was charged with murdering his former childhood pal, after a Spaniard was stabbed to death in London earlier this month.

Carlos Rueda Velez, 20, appeared at Thames Magistrates’ Court last Monday, accused of knifing 26-year-old aspiring chef David Martinez-Valencia in Leyton, east London, on 6th March.

David, who had dual Spanish and Colombian citizenship, was said to have been stabbed, repeatedly, in a flat by his jealous pal, before fleeing into the street, where he collapsed in front of passers-by and bled to death, after yelling: “Help, help, they are after me.”

A Met Police spokesman said: “The investigation was launched after police were called to North Birkbeck Road at 4.26pm on Wednesday, 6th March, following reports of a stabbing.

“Officers, London Ambulance Service and London Air Ambulance who attended, found a man suffering from knife injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene at 5.10pm, and his next of kin were informed.

David moved to London to pursue his dreams of becoming a successful chef

The tragic stabbing comes as the UK’s capital continues to be gripped by surging knife crime. At least 26 people have been stabbed to death so far this year in the UK, in what appears to be a national crisis in the making.

David’s death is not believed to be gang-related, and, according to Spanish newspaper El Norte de Castilla, it was probably done “out of jealousy”.

A local resident said: “He was stabbed at the flats. He was screaming for help and crying. He just kept repeating, ‘Help, help, they are after me’.

“I was inside and my husband, who saw the incident, came running in and said, ‘Call an ambulance’.

David, from Valladolid, in the centre of the Castile-Leon region, worked for a car manufacturer in Spain before moving to London.

Former colleague Josechu Sanz said in a social-media tribute: “Very sad news for all those who worked with David, a really great person, aged only 26.”