ASHOTEL SUGGESTS THAT TRAVELLERS ARE TESTED AT ORIGIN AND ARE TRACEABLE BY AN APP

Plans are being suggested for the return of tourism in the Canary Islands, and one is that travellers be tested at point origin and then be traceable by using mobile phones. Ashotel is committed to full coordination between businesses, tour operators, airlines and the Administration.

The Hotel and Non-Hotel Association of Tenerife, La Palma, La Gomera and El Hierro (Ashotel), has suggested that tourists who decide to travel to the archipelago perform rapid tests and the development of traceability mobile apps to guarantee the safety of residents and visitors in the post covid-19 era.

Ashotel considers it vital that if the Canary Islands is going to be the first autonomous community to carry out the gradual process of de-confinement, the safety of the population must be absolutely guaranteed.

They agree with the regional government that ports and airports should be the last strategic points to open, and once that opening occurs, it is essential to guarantee the safety of tourists, workers and the general population.

For this reason, it requests that rapid tests be carried out at the airports of origin on all those passengers who plan to travel to the islands, in order to identify possible positives, also so that passengers can demonstrate with an official document that they are free of covid-19.

The hoteliers association also propose that residents and tourists have apps on mobile phones, that allow them to quickly and efficiently trace their movements and know at all times who they have been in contact with.

These apps, which could function with QR codes on mobile devices, would serve as a kind of biological passport, to protect the health of those who reside, and are in the archipelago at all times.

In this way, these QR codes would be validated in all those places that residents and tourists go to or where a service is provided, such as at the entrance of restaurants, accommodation establishments, public services or shopping centers.

Ashotel believes that the Islands, whose economic engine, tourism, will possibly be one of the last sectors to start in its entirety after this mandatory stoppage due to the state of alarm, must take “very firm steps, taking into account that any error can ruin the main industry of the Islands, which accounts for 35% of its GDP and which is currently hibernated “, explains Jorge Marichal, president of the Association.

Hoteliers feel the weight of the responsibility they have in their hands in the Canary Islands, not only because of how they will be able to face the reactivation process of their businesses, but especially because of the significant volume of employment that depends on them, some 70,000 people only in hotels and apartments, a high percentage of which, are in ERTE at the moment.