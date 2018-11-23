Arya

K9 animal news

LOVELY Arya is a medium-sized dog who is looking for a new home. She is about two years old, so has plenty of energy and life in her.

She came into the kennels as one of a litter of puppies, accompanied by mum, Peggy. The others all found new homes very quickly, leaving poor Arya on her own.

Nevertheless, she is very good with the other dogs and soon made some new kennel mates. Although she is still young and very energetic, she has the potential to be a very-well-behaved dog.

Arya is attending weekly training classes, to learn basic obedience and other good-behaviour traits. She will require lots of exercise in her new home, and would, ideally, need one with space to run around. She is also very playful and loves a good cuddle!

She can be a bit timid at first, so will need time to get to know possible adopters, before being homed. After a short while, she is completely comfortable around new people. She is not the best of dogs with children, so we recommend she goes to a house without them!

If you think Arya would make the perfect companion for you, and you would like to offer her a second chance of a better life, why not come along to K9 and meet her? Or call us on 6676 38468, for more information.

Christmas meal

Tickets are now available for our annual, pre-Christmas dinner and show at Music Hall Tavern on 8th December. Tickets include a three-course meal, drinks, a live show and much more! For more information, contact Lyn on 626344799, or lindamaggs40@gmail.com.

Meet our dogs

We have many dogs, in all shapes and sizes, waiting patiently for their loving, safe-and-secure, forever homes. You can see them all, their stories and pictures, on our website at www.k9tenerife.com Go to “K9 dogs/Dogs waiting for homes”.

Why not visit us at K9 Refuge on Calle Chimbesque between Las Chafiras and Las Zocas any day of the week between 10-2pm? Alternatively, you can get in touch by telephoning us on 667 638 468, or emailing info@k9tenerife.com

You will also find stories of our dogs, their antics and heart-warming rehomings on Facebook by following Diary of a K9 Tenerife Dogwalker, K9 Tenerife and, not forgetting, K9 Tenerife Cats.

Also, to see daily photos of the walks that take place at K9, like the facebook page Voluntarios del Refugio K9.

Ways you can help

If you wish to support K9 animal refuge, and contribute towards the safe rescue and adoption of abandoned dogs and cats, we would be very appreciative.

You can buy our merchandise (T-shirts, vests, key rings, wristbands and more) at K9, sponsor one of our dogs via our website, and donate money via our website, or cash at our refuge. We also welcome donations of food and other items.