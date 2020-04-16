ARRESTED IN SANTA CRUZ FOR BREACHING CONFINEMENT FOUR TIMES

A 19 year old youth has been detained in Santa María del Mar, for failing to comply with the state of alarm for the fourth time.

The man was intercepted at a police control while driving a vehicle carrying three more people inside, as reported by the Local Police on their official Twitter account.

It is the fourth time that an act has been processed for this person for breach of confinement, and in addition to his arrest, three more fines were issued to his passengers for violation of the conditions of confinement.