ARRESTED AFTER FLEEING POLICE IN FUERTEVENTURA

The National Police have arrested a 44-year-old woman in Puerto del Rosario, Fuerteventura, who was riding a motorcycle with a companion, and ignored the agents’ request to stop at a Police checkpoint, and raced away from them through the neighbouring streets.

Officers finally managed to intercept the motorbike, identifying the rider, who already has a criminal record, and arrested her for serious disobedience to law enforcement officers.

After the corresponding police report was heard, she was passed to the competent Judicial Authority.