ARRESTED IN COSTA DE SILENCIO FOR BREAKING CAR RULES
The Arona Local Police intercepted a vehicle in Costa del Silencio yesterday, in which two people were travelling on their way to a local supermarket.
The police officers informed them that after the modification of Royal Decree RD 463/20, which limits travelling by car with a companion without a valid reason within the restrictions, that they could not make this trip in this way and urged that one of them stay at home.
Despite the request of the police authorities, the two people refused to go shopping without each other, and confirming they were breaking the rules, officers had no option but to arrest them.
They will now face a court case and the appropriate fines.
