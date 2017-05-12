Arona’s in fashion

By Sarah Hutchings

(The ShowRoom Magazine)

FASHIONISTAS of the world take note: one of the largest fashion events ever to take place in the Canaries, the Arona Fashion Festival, will be celebrated in South Tenerife in the coming week.

From Wednesday (17th May) to next Saturday (20th), a series of events will take place in some of the most emblematic spots of Los Cristianos and Playa de La Américas.

The Festival, organised by Arona Council, aims to boost the local economy, promote the municipality as an ideal tourist destination for shopping and, above all, to offer youngsters an opportunity to develop their talent within the fashion world.

The varied programme of events and activities offers something for everyone. Highlights include the New Face contest, a hairdressing master-class by legendary industry company Toni & Guy, a fabulous fashion market, plus catwalk shows in the heart of Tenerife’s Golden Mile.

Who’s got the next New Face?

The New Face contest offers aspirational youngsters an opportunity to take that first, important step in the exciting and competitive world of modelling.

It will be held on Wednesday from 7pm in Paseo Orinoco, the walkway directly next to the Villa Cortés hotel, leading from the Golden Mile to the sea-front.

After an initial selection process, successful candidates will continue into the main contest. A total of 10 male and 10 female winners will be selected to model during the highlight of the festival, the Arona Fashion Day, next Saturday.

One male and one female will also win a chance to model in a fashion photo-shoot, to be organised and published by The ShowRoom Mag.

Toni & Guy shares its secrets

Ever since opening its first headquarters in 1963, Toni & Guy has been unstoppable. To date, it employs more than 420 hairdressers all over the world. Creativity and avant-garde are its hallmarks, and Arona will become the perfect stage to highlight its work during a master-class on Thursday in the Infanta Leonor Auditorium, Los Cristianos.

Discover the latest trends and techniques, and pick up some invaluable tips from the best in the business.

Entry is free, so simply apply to reserve your ticket by visiting www.ticketea.com.

Arona Fashion Day & catwalk shows

The Festival’s highlight will be a day filled with surprises for visitors: special discounts in surrounding businesses; national and international fashion catwalk shows in the Golden Mile; the Cool Market along the Paseo de los Enamorados, which will include items made by Canarian designers and artisans, together with Arona Moda Solidaria, an initiative to collect items in good condition to donate to those in need.

The grand finale begins at 8pm next Saturday (20th May) with a fabulous, open-air, catwalk show, which brings together top Canarian models, alongside exciting, emerging talent on the modelling circuit.

The backdrop chosen for this event is the Golden Mile, in Avenida de las Américas, one of the finest open-air shopping areas in the whole of Europe.

There, in front of the Hard Rock Café, spectators, including journalists, fashion bloggers and members of local authorities, will enjoy shows by international names such as Yamamay, Desigual, Hugo Boss, Superdry, Bluegirl, Michael Kors and Joseph Ribkoff, along with Canarian designers, including Lucas Balboa (Gran Canaria Moda Cálida) and Eleyte (Tenerife Moda).

It certainly promises to be an event to remember.

www.facebook.com/aronafashionfestival/