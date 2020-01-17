Arona’s extra support for its cancer patients, with free family cover

ARONA Council is offering cancer patients free transport to the metropolitan area, as well as physiotherapeutic and aesthetic support.

Social Services Councillor Elena Cabello signed agreements with the Spanish Association Against Cancer (AECC) and with the Association of Women with Breast Cancer of Tenerife (Ámate).

There will now be free transport for patients and family members to hospitals in the metropolitan area, such as water rehabilitation programmes and comprehensive,

psychological, aesthetic and physio-therapeutic support.

Arona Council has renewed the three specific programmes it maintains, currently, for cancer patients and their families, which it carries out in collaboration with both Ámate and the AECC.

It adds to the close co-operation with other organisations, such as the Career for Life Foundation, with which it contributes to fund-raising for research and other projects, which improve the quality of life for cancer sufferers.

Kilometre solidarity is the programme that allows Arona to offer cancer patients free transportation, from the Los Cristianos headquarters of the AECC, to hospitals in the metropolitan area, where they receive treatment.

It is a fundamental issue for themselves and their families, in the southern region’s public and comprehensive medical service for them.

The agreement also contemplates the maintenance of apartments and shelters for those forced to move, in addition to providing family members with a break in the accompaniment tasks.

“Mucho por vivir” is a swimming programme in the Los Cristianos municipal swimming pool, which is for cancer patients who have undergone the removal of a lymph node, and have received radio-therapy.

The the aim is to improve their quality of life, and improve the affected limb’s mobility.

Arona Mayor José Julián Mena stressed the importance of “supporting 365 days a year for cancer patients, with physiotherapeutic, psychological or aesthetic services,

in addition to facilitating transport to hospitals in the metropolitan area.”

He added: “We always claim the need for these treatments to be offered, once and for all, in the southern region, as we have been demanding for many years.”

Social Services Councillor Elena Cabello said: “Arona tries to provide comprehensive and real support to cancer patients, providing different services to them and their families, to improve their quality of life, and, also, in the case of transport, treatments. Having to travel regularly to hospitals when suffering from cancer, with the mobility difficulties we have on motorways, can become a very important problem.”