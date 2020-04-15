ARONA WORKS WITH STATE SECURITY FORCES FOR DISTRIBUTION OF MASKS AT IMPORTANT TRANSIT POINTS

The Arona Local Police together with the National Police are distributing masks in places with the highest concentration of people across the municipality, including the bus terminal in Los Cristianos, from 6am to 9am.

Patrols for theft and theft prevention:

To this end, surveillance patrols have been increased significantly to prevent thefts and robberies, as well as mobility controls to ensure compliance with the state of confinement. In total, 215 of these have been carried out, with about seven on a daily basis.

The results of the controls have been the filing of more than a thousand acts for infraction, as well as the arrest of nine people. All this has involved the mobilization of a total of fifty agents per day, distributed in three shifts.



The Local Police has also put into operation a drone, creating the first air unit in the South Region and has attended to around fifteen requests from the Canary Health Service regarding the situation of patients due to various ailments in their homes.

The Mayor of Arona, José Julián Mena, highlighted “the challenge of a confinement situation like the one we are experiencing, in which the whole of the Local Police has mobilized to guarantee compliance with established rules to combat the pandemic and guarantee, as far as possible, the health of our residents. ”

Mena stressed that “not only are we counting on the Local Police to carry out controls, but we must highlight the dedication with which they are carrying out surveillance tasks, participating in the distribution of masks or in the requirements of the Canary Health Service”.