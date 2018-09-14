Arona is riding high in the jobless stakes

AUGUST saw unemployment increase in 20 of the 31 Tenerife municipalities, and a 0.13% rise across the whole of the Canary Islands to 0.23%.

But Arona experienced a 1.3% drop in jobless figures, which was its first decrease in many years, and below the 7,000 registered job-seekers, according to data from the Canary Observatory of Employment (Obecan).

It means the borough has the second-lowest unemployment figure in Tenerife. And all this, despite a drop in the number of tourists visiting the area.

This data shows that Arona, which has experienced two years of falling unemployment, has gone from 20.95% to under 18.76%, compared with 20.06% for the whole of the Canary Islands.

That percentage makes Arona the second municipality in the Canaries with more than 40,000 inhabitants and less unemployment, ahead of San Bartolomé de Tirajana, which has 19.24%, and only just behind neighbouring Adeje.

It looks bright for Arona over the next couple of years, too, with the opening of the municipality to increased economic investment, plus the start of a partial El Mojón plan, that has been unblocked, and in which important economic investments have already been announced.