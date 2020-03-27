ARONA PREPARES TO HELP SMALL BUSINESSES AND THE SELF EMPLOYED

Arona prepares tax cuts for the self-employed, and small and medium businesses, and also postpones the payment of ordinary receipts to November 30th, as they announce a package of measures that they will be implementing in the coming weeks.

Arona City council has taken the decision to postpone the payment of ordinary receipts, such as rubbish (basura), for the first half of 2020 and they will now be due in November.

Also rates (IBI) and the Tax of Economic Activities (IAE) for the first semester of 2020, won’t have to be paid until the end of November, while those of the second semester will be passed over until the beginning of 2021.

Alongside the assistance outlined above there will be a temporary hold on restaurant occupation taxes (based on the tables and chairs in the premises), and assistance to taxi drivers.

All this coincides with an excess in the municipal budget spending, and will take effect immediately, with an injection of 107 million euros into the local economy, focused mainly in investment, not only in terms of infrastructures, but also in public services, which will entail the creation of jobs and opportunities for local businesses.

Another measure adopted by the Arona City Council has been not to collect those debt deferrals granted, which will reactivate once this situation has ended, and at the same time, their terms will be extended.

Mayor of Arona José Julián Mena said: “This is an important support to the productive fabric of the municipality.”

He stressed the importance to “Cushion the blow that the area is suffering from the Covid-19 pandemic crisis, especially to the self-employed and SMEs, and lay the foundations for economic activity to recover as the current situation is being overcome, to which the imminent entry into force of the municipal budget, will also contribute millions”.