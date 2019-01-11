Arona opens the first crematorium in South

ARONA Mayor José Julián Mena, and Mémora Group chief Juan José Domínguez, have inaugurated the first complete and homologated crematorium in the South of the island, located in Cho-Parque La Reina.

The new facility, comprising more than 1,000sq/m, with a private investment in excess of one million euros by the Mémora Group, has four wake rooms, a chapel, and a crematorium.

And it will save dozens of families from having to travel to the North of the island when they opt for cremation, as was the case until now.

Mayor Mena congratulated the Mémora Group for the initiative, but pointed out: “Despite being an authentic metropolitan area, the South of Tenerife continues to have significant shortcomings in public and private services.”

But he added: “Today, we take a step forward in giving our residents a fundamental service.

“It means they won’t have to travel to Santa Cruz or La Laguna, when there are situations as delicate as the death of a loved one.”