Arona offering almost €500,000 in study aid
ARONA residents have until 24th September to apply for special education grants, for university or higher education studies, music and transportation.
The offer, which has a total of 492,000 euros available, also includes subsidies for the extracurricular activities, implemented by AMPAS.
Arona Town Hall’s Education Department, led by Councillor Yurena García, has named the deadline for requesting study grants for the new 2019/2020 academic year, which will benefit more than 1,040 families.
Successful applicants will be able to enjoy the various subsidies to fund the cost of school transport (120,000 euros in vouchers), university studies or higher music (275,000 euros) and special education (66,000 euros), as well as aid for eligible AMPAS development activities in the municipality (31,000 euros).
Arona Mayor José Julián Mena said: “We continue our important commitment to the education of Arona residents, putting in place all the necessary resources that determine real support for families, facilitating the development of the youth of our municipality.”
He added: “We know it is a fundamental and necessary investment, and is within our priorities, and we are also working to ensure that everyone knows about these grants, so they can apply for them within the given time period.”
Yurena García stressed: “This type of aid is essential for many families. It is an education investment that involves the relief in the day-to-day schedule of many mothers and fathers, who make a great effort to ensure that their children can continue with their studies.
“Our young people are the future of Arona, so it is gratifying to be able to provide aid that guarantees their formation.”
Short URL: http://www.canarianweekly.com/?p=49994
Posted by admin on Sep 13 2019. Filed under Local News. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. Both comments and pings are currently closed.