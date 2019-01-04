Arona Council invests to improve its service

ARONA Council is investing 700,000 euros to continue with the extension of the high-level, fibre-optic lines, in all the municipal’s public facilities.

It will result in a better service, both to users of these public spaces and to their own procedures, as well as the administrative work carried out in them.

The investment should give its facilities a higher-quality network, be it cultural and civic centres, or sports centres and study halls.

It will provide the necessary financing for this work, and will sign an agreement with Tenerife Cabildo to facilitate the inclusion of Arona in the insular telecommunications circle.

It is also one more step in Arona’s modernisation and conversion strategy, as an intelligent tourist destination, for which it presented a specific plan to the Cabildo, that will involve an investment of almost 5.7m euros, of which the Town Hall will provide 2.4m euros.

Councillor Francisco Marichal, in charge of the modernisation, stressed: “Arona is travelling, in an intense way, on a path towards its conversion into a municipality and an intelligent tourist destination, for which it is necessary to start up various projects.

“It’s not only the investment in the extension of the fibre-optic network that is necessary. Both the State and the City Council will need to contribute to start-up projects, to make a total digital connectivity possible.”