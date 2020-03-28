ARMY TO MANAGE DEAD BODIES DURING PANDEMIC

The Armed Forces are to properly manage the conservation and transportation of corpses due to COVID-19.

The Central Government has empowered members of the Armed Forces to conduct and transport bodies during the state of alarm in the face of the “accumulation and absence of available funeral services.”

“In the main areas of ​​the spread of the coronavirus, special care during this health crisis requires the actions of conduction and transfer of corpses, to adequately manage the conservation and removal of bosies due to accumulation and / or absence of available funeral services,” states the order of the Ministry of Health in today’s BOE.