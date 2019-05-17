Archie needs our help!

Cats Welfare news

THIS poor old boy had been living in misery on a hotel complex for some time. But a tourist alerted us to him, and he was finally caught and taken to the vet.

Thankfully, he tested negative for leukaemia, but he has a terrible infection in his mouth which is preventing him from eating. As a result, his antibodies are not fighting the infection too well. He needs cortisone injections every 15 days, and then will require tablets and a special diet. He also has a kidney problem, which is related to his age.

Fortunately, Archie has been in the care of our new Cats Welfare vet, Gustavo, at Centro Veterinario Sur in Armeñime: 6467 29210 or 922 125590. Gustavo has a very good reputation, and we know that Archie is in very capable hands.

He says that once Archie has recovered, he can lead a decent life, although he will always need medication. Please help Archie get better soon, by donating towards his treatment.

You can send money by PayPal at info@cats-welfare-tenerife.com, via our online fundraising page www.gofundme.com/cats-welfare-trap-neuter-return-re-homing-etc or pop along to the shop in San Blas, and leave money in an envelope with Archie’s name on it.

Thank you so much to everyone who has already donated money for him. We really appreciate your kindness.

Adoptions

We have several beautiful kittens available for adoption. We ask for a minimum donation of €20 per kitten, to cover costs.

If you would like to meet them, please send us a private Facebook message, or ring/WhatsApp Sandra (English, Spanish and German) on 6712 82773 after 6pm, or Sharon (English) on 6625 24006. *All kittens go for a week’s trial, in your home *

We need you!

Fostering kittens is very rewarding, watching them growing and playing, feeding them and realising how dependent they are on you. It’s perfect for people who don’t want a full-time cat of their own.

We are looking for foster carers, to look after bottle-feeders and weaners, as well as big kittens. You would need to be able to drive, and have somewhere safe for them. All food and litter, bedding, litter trays etc. will be supplied, and any vet bills will be paid by us.

Please help us to help the kittens in need. Cats Welfare arrange the adoptions, once the kittens are ready. Please send us a Facebook private message, if you are interested.

Our shop

We always need cat food, litter, sheets, towels, bedding etc. for the cats and kittens in our care, and also good quality/condition items for sale in the shop on San Blas, Golf del Sur (behind Hiperdino). It is open seven days a week, 10am-6pm.

We stock good-quality clothes of all sizes, at sensible, low prices. Pop along and take a look. Our customers come from all over the island, and we see many holidaymakers return, time and again, eager to snap up a bargain.

If you don’t have transport, or have large, bulky items such as furniture and household effects to donate, please ring Mark on 6365 90557, and he will arrange collection from you.