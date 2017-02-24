Antiques expert up in the air over ‘find’

AN antiques expert believes he has uncovered a genuine piece of British history, at a Benalmadena flea market.

Jose Fernandez, a professional collector, has bought a helmet which may have belonged to one of Britain’s most-decorated Second World War heroes.

Inside the helmet was an original document listing the medals and other accolades named by the owner, initialled J.R.D.B.

And Jose suspects that the leather helmet, which came with an oxygen mask for just 15 euros, belonged to famous fighter-pilot John Randall Daniel ‘Bob’ Braham.

The RAF night-fighter, who made his name during the Battle of Britain, fended off enemy aircraft during the Blitz, and claimed he’d shot down 29 German planes before being downed himself beyond enemy lines.

Famously, he offered the German officer who shot him down a whisky once the war ended, to celebrate a British victory, before being liberated in 1945.

Braham, the most-decorated airman in the RAF fighter command, settled in Nova Scotia after the war, dying in 1974 aged just 53.

More than 70 years after his heroic deeds, Malaga-based Jose Fernandez is now in touch with the RAF and British antiques experts to confirm the authenticity of his find.

He claims the Benalmadena stall-owner had no idea how he came to find it, but he believes it could be worth 1,000 euros.

Yet Jose has no intention of selling it, preferring instead to loan it to museums as a genuine piece of history.