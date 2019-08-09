Anti-tourism group pulling no punches

SHOCKING footage has emerged of an anti-tourism group, slashing the tyres and smashing the windscreens of cars, hired by holiday-makers.

The “Arran” group is behind the video, in which it targets two different rented vehicles, and also attacks them with spray paint.

A crane was even forced to remove one of the cars in Calle Pablo Iglesias, in Mallorca capital Palma, after its bonnet was smashed.

The film is linked to the Catalan independence movement with the phrase “Paises Catalanes”, and is sound-tracked by Mungo Jerry’s “In The Summertime” hit of 1970.

At the beginning of the video, the activists claim: “Over 100,000 rental cars on the Balearic island cause saturation, unsustainability and pollution.”

One online critic branded Arran “scum”, and added: “It always uses violence against what it doesn’t like.”

Accompanying this summer’s campaign against mass tourism is a series of Arran posters, which read: “Tourism kills Mallorca.”, featuring a skull-and-crossbones, made from selfie sticks.

Alongside flyposting and graffiti, the group have also been known to pelt holiday buses with eggs, and storm restaurants and squares, violently, with smoke bombs.