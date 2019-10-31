Angelina’s shopping spree

ANGELINA Jolie, playing superhero Thena in the new Marvel film, Eternals, which is being filmed in Fuerteventura, has been spotted picking up supplies in a local supermarket.

The 44-year-old star caused a stir when she arrived to go shopping in a white, silk dress with an open back, showing off her tattoos. She was joined by daughter Vivienne, 11.

Production has been underway on a beach in the west of the island, with tents and trailers set up in the stunning area. The actress is set to join Salma Hayek, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Scarlett Johansson and Don Lee in the big-budget film.