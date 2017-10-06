Anabelle’s big tonic

THE charity fund-raiser for cancer victim Anabelle last Saturday raised a spectacular 3,650 euros towards the cost of her specialist treatment in the US.

It was held at Palms Sports Bar, Adeje, and was supported by compere Kevin Carlin and a host of popular Tenerife singers, who gave their time freely.

There was also a raffle, featuring some super prizes, which contributed enormously to the final total.

Anabelle’s mother, Maria Zobnina, was overwhelmed with the response, as was Yulia Wilson, who helped organise the event.

Maria needs 100,000 euros to get her daughter treated by a specialist surgeon in Washington DC. Donations.

The fund is now past the 20,000-euro mark, and donations can be made to www.GoFundMe,annabelles-medical-cancer-fund.

“