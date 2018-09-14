Amy and Minka

Cats Welfare news

THESE two beautiful girls are looking for loving homes. They are about 14 weeks old, and have had both sets of injections. Amy would do better as an only cat, as she tends to chase the others. If you would like to meet them, please send us a private message on Facebook.

Adoptions

If you adopt a second kitten, it will be neutered and microchipped, free of charge. Also, it will be wormed and deflead, and be given its first kitten injections. This applies to ALL black kittens, not just the second.

Don Perro Vets, Las Chafiras, 922 735824, and Yaiza Vet, Los Cristianos, 922 169381, have a variety of Cats Welfare kittens available to view. Just pop along, during their opening hours.

We also have lots of other adorable kittens available, all waiting to be adopted so that they can start their new lives in special, loving homes! As well as kittens, we have several adult cats available, male and female, ranging from 18 months to seven years. All adults are leukaemia negative, neutered, vaccinated and microchipped.

If you are interested, please contact us via Facebook, or ring/WhatsApp Sandra (English, Spanish and German) on 6712 82773 after 6pm, or Sharon (English) on 6625 24006. All cats and kittens are adopted on a week’s trial, in your home.

Donations

We rely on the generosity of our supporters, and all donations are gratefully received. For further details, please check our website www.cats-welfare-tenerife.com

Our shop

We are open every day of the year, from 10am-6pm. We always need good quality clothes and books, as well as other items in excellent condition. We also welcome food, litter, sheets, towels, bedding etc. for the cats and kittens in our care.

If you don’t have transport, or have large, bulky items such as furniture and household effects to donate, please ring Mark on 6365 90557, and he will arrange collection from you.