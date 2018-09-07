Amorous dolphin sparks swimming ban at the seaside

A SEASIDE village in Brittany has banned swimmers from its beach, because an over-sexed dolphin has been scaring tourists and locals there… by trying to rub up against them!

It has been hanging around the Bay of Brest for months, swimming near the beaches of Plougastel-Daoulas and Logonna-Daoulas.

Now, as it enters the mating season, the animal, nicknamed Zafar, has moved further down the coast to Landévennec, a small village with 300 inhabitants, and, until now, famous for its abbey. Here, he has been butting up alongside boats and chasing swimmers.

Mayor Roger Lars said: “I issued the decree to ensure safety, because several bathers were really afraid. He even lifted up a woman bather with his snout.”

The three-metre dolphin had, initially, delighted locals in Brest Harbour, swimming alongside water-sports enthusiasts.

But the mayor’s decision to ban swimming has been welcomed by experts at marine wildlife centre Océanopolis. who have warned bathers: “Never get too close to a marine mammal at full, sexual maturity.”

Zafar likes to frolic around tourist boats, and he even lets swimmers grip on to his dorsal fin and go for a ride with him. But, recently, he has become a little too friendly.

Locals have told of the sexed-up mammal’s antics, with several going into some detail about shocked tourists being confronted with the aroused animal.

Experts say dolphins appear to have frequent, recreational sex, and, sometimes, they display sexual behaviour towards other species, including humans.

They point out that they are extremely large wild animals, who could cause serious injury, even, inadvertently, with a flipper, if they feel in any way threatened.

But attacks or injury to humans by dolphins are so rare that a Breton lawyer plans to take legal action to have what he calls, the “excessive” swimming ban, overturned.

“The mayor wants to make dolphins look like almost ferocious beasts, completely unpredictable and likely to drown people,” said Erwan Le Cornec.

“If you were to apply these rules across the board, whenever a pedestrian approaches a dog, even if it is on a leash, all the mayors in France should issue bylaws, banning pedestrians in town.”