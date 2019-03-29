Amigos gear up for Easter

THIS is a busy time for the Amigos de Gillian Banks charity, with their Easter Food Appeal being underway, giving food to the families within the centres they support, as well as an Easter egg for each child.

The charity don’t think that several Easter Eggs are beneficial when the centres close for the Bank Holidays, and the children don’t get fed by the centres.

So, instead, they decided to launch an Easter Food Appeal, and gather milk, cereals and biscuits, to offer a more substantial Easter to the children, while they are away from the centre during the holidays.

They are also holding two bag-packing days in partnership with Overseas Supermarkets, in Las Chafiras and Torviscas, on 29th and 30th March. They hope to raise money to buy more food for the families, supplementing the generous donations made by people across the South of the island.

“We’ve already received the donations collected at the Waterfall Bar and Restaurant, on Golf del Sur,” said Gillian, “but, with 20 families to feed, we need more, to ensure that the four days of closure are fully covered for all children and siblings. If people can support us while we are in the Iceland supermarkets, that would be great.”

Other work, currently being carried out by the charity, consists of a new planting project, in partnership with Sangha Animal Education Centre in San Miguel, which will see the children going to the finca every week.

They will plant vegetables to eat, and also work with the animals, and begin to understand food chains for humans, and about eggs and milk, not only coming from the supermarkets, but being naturally produced within the animal world.

They will grow the vegetables to take home to their families, and learn that they can become self-sustaining by being green, and growing food and drink, instead of buying everything.