Alejandro is new Mr Los Abrigos!

ON Thursday 6th September, Jason Slater, head of Los Abrigos Properties, handed over his title of Mr Los Abrigos to the new winner, Alejandro Gonzalez.

As always, the competition was held in the village square, at the entrance to the harbour. Jason, now 21, went on to compete in the Mr Tenerife competition held, recently, in La Oratava. He was placed among the last ten finalists, out of a total of over twenty contestants who were chosen, after the elimations, to compete.

Whilst he didn’t win, he was more than pleased with his achievement, and is the first Brit to get that far! He has dedicated himself to keeping fit, and has entered many calisthenics (a form of gymnastics) competitions.

He was asked by the Council to go to La Gomera, expenses paid, to teach calisthenics to the under-privileged children on the island. It’s a sport which is inexpensive to learn, and motivates youths to concentrate on fitness, as opposed to drugs.

In the meantime, Jason dedicates his working day to promoting sales and rentals, in and around the Los Abrigos area. A fine inspiration to young and old!