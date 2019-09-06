Ale-Hop cow thief foiled by security

THE answer to the burning question, “has anyone ever tried to steal the Ale-Hop cow?” is now, officially, “Yes”!

A man was arrested in a Palma de Mallorca shopping centre after being chased by security while dragging along the life-sized, wheeled bovine statue in the early hours.

Lots of Mediterranean gift-shop chain customers have either bragged about how “one day”, they will make off with the trademark black-and-white cow in the doorway of every branch. But by their own admission, they would never actually do so, or said they would buy it if they won the Lottery.

In fact, the farm animal statues are worth €3,000, so a

smallish El Gordo win this Christmas would be enough, if the cows were actually up for sale!

The man who attempted to pinch it, from outside the Playa de Palma store, had been working on his rustling mission for two days before the attempt.

And CCTV footage later showed that he had been loosening the security fastenings gradually, to make it easier for him to run off with his quarry.

He then returned to the shop in the early hours of a Monday morning, unleashed it and tried to sneak off.

In reality, it would have been difficult enough for him to avoid arousing attention when leading a stolen plastic cow as big as the real animal down the street.

But he had not bargained for security guards being on the premises in the dead of night. After a pursuit on foot, the thief, who found himself surrounded, released the cow and fled.

He is said to be well-known to shop and hotel staff on Palma beach, and he is believed to have a long criminal record, with arrests for burglary, mugging, hold-ups, shoplifting, wilful damage, and threats.

It gave the police an easy job of tracing the thief, and he was finally arrested earlier this week, about a fortnight after his thwarted livestock theft.

Meanwhile, the cow was returned to her station, and chained up again, outside the store.