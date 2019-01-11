Alba’s new start!

Accion del Sol news

THE Spanish Christmas came early to this little puppy, Alba, after her hard start in life. She was abandoned with her mum, and seven brothers and sisters.

They all arrived at the refuge when only three days old, with their eyes still closed. After lots of love and care from their mum, and the very kind and caring staff at Accion del Sol, they are all fit and well, and ready for adoption.

This little puppy has already been adopted by Susan Ellis, who also has an older, gorgeous dog called Biscuit. Biscuit is so happy to be with the puppy, and she now has a new lease of life, in her later years.

Some of Alba’s brothers and sisters are also up for adoption, so please do come and visit us, if you are interested in adopting a dog.

Assistance required

Please do call the refuge on 6643 21219 or 602463242, between 8am-5pm, if you can help in any way. We always need tinned dog-food for our older animals, plus blankets, towels, sheets, dog toys, collars and leads. You can call into the Accion refuge on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday afternoons, from 2-5pm, and Saturdays between 1-4pm.

Find us here

Accion del Sol is situated directly under the Ecological Park (exit 52) on the north-bound TF-1. Head for the giant windmills, and you’ll find us in the buildings on the right-hand side. E-mail the refuge at teneriffa@aktiontier.org or, for further details, visit our Facebook page: action tier Accion del Sol