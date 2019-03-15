Airports to make their own power

SPAIN’S airport operator has announced ambitious plans to produce most of its own electricity, using solar power.

AENA, which manages 46 airports and two heliports across Spain, will invest €250 million in renewable energy, to save on its electricity costs and cut carbon emissions.

The board of directors said the money would be used to install solar panels in half of its airports, cutting nationwide electricity bills from €75 million a year to nearly one-third.

The move should also lower the operator’s carbon emissions 40% by 2025, and make Madrid and Barcelona’s airports carbon neutral by 2030.

The 51% state-owned company owns vast tracts of empty land near their airports, where the new panels will be installed.

The company must now decide which airports will get the new facilities first. In addition to Madrid and Barcelona, its plans are to install solar panels in 20 of the remaining 46 airports in Spain, and AENA also plans to introduce 2,300 charging stations for electric cars in its airport parking lots.

The plans are intended to aid Spain in complying with the European Union’s objective, to reach carbon neutrality by 2050