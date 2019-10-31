Airport crash victims receive compensation

SOME 33 British passengers, involved in an accident at Tenerife South airport in 2017, will, finally, be compensated individually, the courts having heard their vivid stories.

A lawyer representing several victims, said: “My clients went to have a holiday, but, in the end, it turned out to be their worst nightmare.”

The incident occurred in 2017, when the holiday-makers were hit by a heavy-goods lorry on the runway, as they began alighting from their coach for transfer to the aeroplane.

Coach windows were smashed, and several people were knocked around the bus. Some suffered broken bones as well as cuts from the shards of glass, not to mention the physiological trauma several victims experienced after the accident.

The courts have now reached an agreement and the victims will now receive compensation, between €1,000 and €23,000, depending on each case.