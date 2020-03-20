AIRLINES MUST REFUND FLIGHTS CANCELLED DUE TO CORONAVIRUS

The European Commission ruled yesterday that airlines must reimburse the amount of the ticket or place passengers on alternative routes, for any flight that is cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The fact that several Member States have prohibited the movement of their citizens, is an “extraordinary” circumstance that exempts airlines from compensating their passengers, but they must refund or offer alternatives.

This is explained by Brussels in a guide that it has published to clarify the rights of users of the different modes of transport in the European Union.

For more information please contact your airline directly.