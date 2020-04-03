AIR QUALITY IN THE CANARY ISLANDS IS BETTER THAN EVER

The drastic reduction in traffic has led to an unprecedented improvement in air quality in Santa Cruz de Tenerife and Las Palmas de Gran Canaria.

The study analyzes the change in urban air quality from official measurements carried out in 24 Spanish cities and, in the case of the Canary Islands, concludes that the drastic reduction in traffic is translating into a huge improvement in air quality in Santa Cruz de Tenerife and Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, as highlighted by the organization in a statement.

The group Ecologists in Action has analyzed during March the amount of nitrogen dioxide (NO2) int the air collected in 125 measurement stations distributed among the 24 main cities of Spain and has compared them with those of the previous ten years.

Especially striking is the traffic-oriented station located in the Casa Cuna area, in Santa Cruz de Tenerife, which shows levels of reduction of NO2 levels of 72%, emphasizes the ecologists in their statement.

Nitrogen dioxide (NO2) is the typical pollutant emitted by car exhausts, in addition to industrial and domestic boilers, so its change is directly linked to emissions from vehicles, being this its main source in cities and the main factor influencing urban air quality.

It causes around 7,000 premature deaths in Spain each year, according to the Carlos III Health Institute and the European Environment Agency. It is an irritating gas that aggravates respiratory diseases and reduces resistance to infections, so its drastic reduction is good news in the context of a current health emergency.