Air Force trains in the Canaries, after threat by Morocco

THE Spanish Air Force is training in the Canary Islands, and two wings of F-18 have deployed airplanes in the archipelago to exercise in air combat this week, following veiled threats from Morocco.

The training is a reaction to the steps taken by the North African country to extend its territorial waters, to the extent that they could overlap with the archipelago’s Spanish waters.

Morocco appears to be the most direct threat, although that seems remote as far as the Canary Islands are concerned.

Six F-18 of Wing 12, based in Torrejón de Ardoz (Madrid) have travelled to the Canaries to participate in a training exercise with Wing 46, which also has McDonnell Douglas

F-18 Hornet fighters.

The objective of this transfer of planes from the Peninsula is to participate in air-combat training, next to the airplanes that protect the Canary Islands.

Those taking part are based in Gando, on Gran Canaria, and are trained in an area defined for these military purposes in the airspace south of the islands.

An Air Force official said: “During the year, exercises of this type are regularly scheduled, and are attended by airplanes from our outstanding units in the Peninsula, to train together with the Ala 46 aircraft”.

Last autumn, a multi-national exercise was held in which Spanish fighters practised interception and air-to-air combat against other aircraft.

The operational situation of the F-18 of Ala 46 is the subject of special attention and debate among air-defence experts.

They are a decisive element in the deterrence and defence of the sovereignty of Spain in the Canary Islands.

Therefore, the problems of seniority and obsolescence of some Gando devices set off the alarms a few years ago.

The Air Force has not resigned itself to losing capacity, regarding fighter jets in the Canary Islands, and for that reason, it launched a plan of revisions and maintenance to extend the useful life of the F-18, and even “resuscitate” fighters which were already out of service.

When, precisely, the Moroccan authorities began these movements, the Air Force broadcast a video of two F-18s flying over the coast of one of the Canary Islands.

Morocco’s army has been reinforced significantly in recent years, and in the field of air and combat fighters, it has some advantages, with its F-16 equipped with radars, missiles and vision helmets, which exceed the capabilities of F-18 in certain areas.