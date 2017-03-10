It’s Agoney for Marino!

By Colin Kirby

CD Marino 1 CD Cotillo 1

CHANCES missed by both sides meant an inter island stalemate as CD Marino were held to a 1-1 home draw by CD Cotillo of Fuerteventura.

After the previous week’s 3-0 defeat, coach Dumpierez moved Brad Mills from right-back to central-defender, and he looked assured in that role. Saul Garcia filled the main striking slot and was dominant in the air, leaving Adan to drift in from deep positions.

Facu Valiente created the first Marino chance by slipping the ball to Adan, whose shot was blocked by a defender. Fran Delgado, overlapping from left-back, fired in a cross-field ball which had a bit too much power in it and evaded his team-mates.

But Marino got their noses in front after 11 minutes when Adan stretched the Cotillo defence to score from an acute angle.

Saul thought he had increased the lead when he beat Abraham and blasted a strong shot towards the top of the goal, but keeper Agoney pulled off a wonderful, flying save.

The home side, to push their way back into the promotion play-off picture, needed to punish their opponents. They engineered some good openings, with Facu in creative form, but the finishing wasn’t sharp enough.

Cotillo started to get into the game more, and a long-range free-kick was cleared by Marco in the home goal. A later shot went into the side-netting.

The visitors continued their revival after the break, and Pablo made himself some space for a shot. But his hesitation allowed Brad to get back and block him. Fran Delgado linked again down the left with Adan, whose effort lacked power.

As the near-misses continued, there was always a chance that Cotillo would nick an equaliser. Sure enough, it came after 59 minutes when the home defence failed to clear the ball and it came to Peraza, who buried it in the back of the net.

But Cotillo captain and keeper Agoney foiled a few more Marino chances. He was quick to race out to deny Saul Garcia, but Marino were still a threat.

Sub Saul Gonzalez looked lively, dragging a shot just wide as the Blues forced a series of corners, with no end result.

At the final whistle Cotillo were extremely happy with Agoney and their point. But Marino, dropping to sixth place, knew they had let them off the hook.