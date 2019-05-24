Aged French hiker rescued

A FRENCH pensioner, aged 80, was seriously injured after falling in La Matanza de Acentejo, in the North of Tenerife.

The accident happened last Monday, just before 2pm, when the elderly man was hiking in the area of Jagre, when he fell down the cliff, accidently.

The emergency services were informed, but, because of the precarious location, the fire brigade were summoned to assist in the rescue.

It wasn’t long before the hiker was found, and, once stabilised, the firemen carried him to a safer area, where an ambulance was waiting.

He had suffered chest injuries, and was taken to the University Hospital for further treatment.

Guardia Civil officers were also at the scene to assist in the emergency and rescue.