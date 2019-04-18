Adopting a puppy

HAVE you just adopted a puppy, or are thinking about adopting one? Puppies are very cute, loveable, little animals, but please remember that they do grow up and get bigger. The most important thing to remember is they need to be trained.

At K9, we currently have four small puppies, two of which are reserved for the UK. Two, young, male puppies are left. They are mainly Podenco, with a small bit of Sharpei in the mix. They are very playful and love to be cuddled, and it essential for puppies to have human and dog socialisation early on in their lives, so they can adjust to the world outside.

Unfortunately, puppies are always found on the island, either abandoned or brought to the refuge, and we always do our very best to look after them. The good news is that puppies are always adopted very quickly, but it is essential for the new owner to train them from the beginning.

The best way to train your puppy is to make the process fun and positive. They are naturally sociable animals, so do not like to be away from people for too long. To get them used to being alone for a period of time, introduce the process slowly, by creating a safe place for them in the house, and gradually increasing the distance and length of time you leave them alone, until they are calm and relaxed.

The most important behaviour you can teach your puppy is to “come” when you call them. A dog that has a solid recall can be given more freedom to run and play, in areas where dogs are allowed to be off-lead. The main point of teaching this behaviour is to use a recall cue that always means “something good”, such as a chance to play, or a high-value activity.

Training your puppy requires a lot of patience, and is it vital that you are consistent. For example, if you let your puppy on the bed most nights, and then, one night, decide you don’t want this to happen, this only confuses the puppy. They don’t learn, and they only try to get back on to the bed. Keep it consistent and positive, all the time.

So now we have the two small puppies at K9, looking for their forever homes. Come up and meet them and give them a cuddle. We can’t guarantee they won’t steal your heart, though!

Meet our other dogs!

We have many dogs, in all shapes and sizes, waiting patiently for their loving, safe-and-secure, forever homes. You can see them all, their stories and pictures, on our website at www.k9tenerife.com Go to “K9 dogs/Dogs waiting for homes”.

Why not visit us at K9 Refuge on Calle Chimbesque between Las Chafiras and Las Zocas any day of the week between 9.30am-1.30pm? Alternatively, you can get in touch by telephoning us on 667 638 468, or emailing info@k9tenerife.com