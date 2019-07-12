VIEW WHOLE
Please adopt me!

Accion del Sol news

“OK, I know I’m no beauty, but I will make somebody a perfect pet. I just want food, love and some nice walks, and, in return, I will be your most loyal loving friend, until the day I die. Please come to the refuge, and adopt a dog. Please don’t buy one!”

With summer on its way, please remember to take extra care with your pets. Lots of shade, fresh, cool, clean water, and not walking your dogs on the hot pavements, during the heat of the day, are really important. And definitely please do not leave your dog unattended in a hot car!

We are open during our normal hours, throughout the summer. If you have any spare time, the dogs would love a walk and some cuddles, so please do come and make a dog’s day.

Assistance required

We are always looking for people to walk the dogs in the refuge during opening hours.

Please do call the refuge on 6643 21219 or 602463242, between 8am-5pm, if you can help in any way. We always need tinned dog-food for our older animals, plus blankets, towels, sheets, dog toys, collars and leads. You can call into the Accion refuge on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday afternoons, from 2-5pm, and Saturdays between 1-4pm.

Find us here

Accion del Sol is situated directly under the Ecological Park (exit 52) on the north-bound TF-1. Head for the giant windmills, and you’ll find us in the buildings on the right-hand side. E-mail the refuge at teneriffa@aktiontier.org or, for further details, visit our Facebook page: action tier Accion del Sol

 

 

 

 

