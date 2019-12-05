Adeje’s Christmas programme

( The full programme in Spanish is available online www.adeje.es)

Today (Friday), 6th Dec, 11am-8pm:

Asociacion San Juan Christmas Market

In the association’s centre, in Adeje town.

Saturday, 7th December, 5pm-1am:

Christmas Market, Calle Grande

General Christmas market with stalls, activities, games, theatre and workshops, bouncy castles, and lots, lots more.

Friday, 13th December, 8.30pm:

The Latonius Gospel Choir

Experience the amazing talent of the Latonius Gospel Choir, in the Adeje Cultural Centre auditorium. Tickets, €5

Saturday, 14th December, 8pm:

Concert with Canarian military bands

Plaza de España. Free.

Sunday, 15th December, from 11am:

Walk for Life/Carrera por la Vida

This Breast Cancer Awareness event now attracts thousands of walkers, dressed in pink, many in costume, as they travel on foot from Siam Mall to the Golden Mile in Los Cristianos.

Thursday, 19th December, 8pm:

Christmas Concert

With the Adeje Patron band, plus musicians and singers from the Adeje Municipal school of music. The concert is in the Plaza de España, and is free.

Monday, 23rd December, 7pm:

International Carol Concert

Callao Salvaje, the Mirador de La Gomera plaza. Children’s’ toy collection will take place during the event.

26th December-4th Jan, 7am-8pm:

Christmas play area for children

El Galeón sports ground, with bouncy castles, sporting zone and lots more. Children must be accompanied by an adult. (Closed 31st Dec and 1st Jan)

31st December, from 11pm:

New Year’s Eve party

In Plaza de España, with music from Toque Latino, Sensación Gomera and the Maquinaria Band.

January 5th, from 5pm:

3 Kings arrival and parade

The royal trio will arrive by helicopter at Adeje Football ground at 5pm, and they’ll be met by the Mayor and handed the magic key to the homes of all the children. After a rest, the trio will headline the parade up the Calle Grande, which begins at 7pm.