Adeje warming up for Christmas now

ADEJE is in full Christmas swing, with the lights switched on last Saturday, and a full programme of events planned between now and the January arrival of Their Majesties, the Magi.

The programme is planned to appeal to families and friends throughout the borough, and among the events is “Adeje, Vive la Navidad” tomorrow (Saturday) from 5pm.

Multiple activities will be featured, from bouncy castles, puppets, workshops, music, theatre, plus a collection of toys and food for families in need, as well as a concert for young residents and visitors.

Another notable date is the 20th December Unity Concert, bringing together performers from the municipal patronal bank, Adeje School of music and Ballet Beanky.

New Year’s Eve concert-goers can enjoy live performances from Toque Latino, Sensación Gomera and Maquinaria in the Plaza de España.

And, of course, for all children in the borough, and parents, of course, there’s the arrival of the Three Kings into Adeje, on the evening of 5th January, followed by a parade up the Calle Grande.

Then comes the great King’s Day on 6th January, which will be something to treasure, as always.

The public can keep up to date with any changes to the programme by checking online, www.adeje.es