Adeje tourist project proves so intelligent

THE Adeje DTI (Destino Turistico Inteligente/Intelligent Tourism Destination) project has been given top marks by the Spanish Government and the European Union.

It has beaten 37 other projects from local Spanish administrations, and it means the borough will receive a substantial investment from European Regional Development funding, and also from the national department of finance, from a fund of six million euros.

The presentation dealt with tourist development and innovation in Costa Adeje, which will now glean direct benefits for the whole borough, with a planned expansion of municipal services, through innovative technology.

This will improve social harmony and shared used of public spaces by residents, as well as the thousands of visiting tourists.

Adeje Mayor José Miguel Rodríguez Fraga, who was the principal mover behind the project, through the Innovation and Tourism Department, says this positive stance is valued by all local administrations.

“In Adeje, we have underlined the values generated through tourism, and, thanks to that, we have seen a related improvement in the quality of life for our residents, with job creation, improvements in services, better infrastructures, and more through this project in the coming years.”

Local Tourism Councillor Ermitas Moreira said they would be developing an “intelligent platform”, which would “reorganise the municipal services structure in a more integrated manner, using a way of digitally-monitoring public spaces, and, thus, assessing needs for better services, such as public lighting, waste collection, public green space upkeep, parking, beaches, etc.”

Adeje Council has been working on the project for a number of months, as have other Canarian destinations, such as San Bartolomé de Tirajana and Puerto de la Cruz.

In addition, Rodríguez Fraga, as President of the Association of Tourism Boroughs, recently outlined to the national Industry Minister, the importance of advancing the Canarian digital agenda.

“We will be among the first to use 5G technology, which will distinguish us from other tourism destinations in the rest of the world, competing for similar markets,” he said.

“And that will clearly mark a “before and after” in the technological development of our destinations, creating jobs for hundreds of businesses in the sector.”

Adeje DTI proposes, among other things, “smart beaches”, which will use an integrated information technology, recording numbers of beach-users; the real-time state of services; cost of water in the showers, along with other data, which can contribute to the improvement of proper quality-control of the destination, as well as the resources needed.

The project will also see “sensorisation” of Adeje public buildings, to monitor and control C02 emissions.

“The reduction of our carbon footprint is also a pledge we have made for Adeje in the coming years,” said the Mayor. “This is a priority for us. As a tourism borough we want to reduce our emissions, and optimise the resources we use, which is why we are working to create ways of combatting the effects of climate change, too.”

Among the project’s final objectives, Adeje is also committed to transparency, saying the politics of open data will work to encourage the Adeje public’s participation in taking decisions, and evaluating local public services.